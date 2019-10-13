Ajay Devgn shares what he learned while preparing for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Actor Ajay Devgn says he learned many things about the glorious Marathi history while prepping for his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Ajay, on Sunday, took to Twitter, where he shared the trailer of Hirkani, an upcoming Marathi historical period drama film directed by Prasad Oak.

He wrote alongside the video: "While preparing for #Tanhaji, I learned many things about the glorious Maratha history. I also came across this brave story of motherhood. It gives me immense pleasure in sharing Hirkani trailer." Have a look at the tweet:

While preparing for #Tanhaji, I learnt many things about the glorious Maratha history. I also came across this brave story of motherhood. It gives me immense pleasure in sharing #HirkaniTrailerhttps://t.co/48YxiGNllD@prasadoak17 @meSonalee @mapuskar_rajesh @MNSAmeyaKhopkar — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 13, 2019

Tanhaji is an upcoming biographical period drama which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior of the glorious Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Ajay will also be seen in the biopic Maidaan, where he essays the football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has RRR and the war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, coming up.

