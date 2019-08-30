Ajay Devgn to play a villain in Ajith's next?

regional-cinema

Known to play a character that everybody roots for in films, reports suggest Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn is set to play an antagonist in Ajith's 60th film.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar will soon be seen in his 60th film. Known as Thala 60 or Ajith 60, pre-production on Ajith's film is underway. According to a report in The Times Of India, looks like Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

Ajith is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which hit theatres on August 8. The movie, which was a social-drama, was the first collaboration between Ajith, producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth. With Thala 60, the three will be coming back together.

If Ajay Devgn agrees to be a part of the film, it will mark the actor's Tamil debut. Thala 60 is set to go on floors sometime in September. Ajay Devgn has also been part of a few other south films like SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Besides this film, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a sports drama, Maidaan. Ajay Devgn will portray the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who trained Team India to victory at the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. Director Amit Sharma says, "We are telling a story of an honest man who was an underdog and took football to the next level. That is the kind of journey that Ajay sir has gone through. Also, he is one actor who can show a variety of emotions purely with his eyes. This role demanded that."

Taking a look at six decades from 1900 to 1960, Maidaan will trace how Syed Abdul Rahim helped the game grow and flourish. Amit Sharma adds that he has done thorough research on the subject. "We met some players, including Tulsidas Balaram and Fortunato Franco from the team who coached under him. We gathered enough material from them." Apart from Maidaan, Ajay Devgn is also shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

