Ajay Devgn turns 49; Will the actor cut a cake today on his birthday?

Ajay Devgn turns 49 today. The actor usually does not throw a party and hates cutting a birthday cake. He makes his children (Nysa and Yug) cut it. Birthdays are strictly family time for Devgn.

Ajay Devgn detests cutting birthday cakes. In 2012, while shooting for Son of Sardaar, he was practically forced by unit hands to cut a cake on the set. Considering his recent release, Raid, has fared well at the box office, he has reason to celebrate. If not, next year he ought to, when he turns 50.

Born on April 2, 1969 as Vishal Devgan, Ajay began his Bollywood journey in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Madhoo. The actor completes 27 years in the film industry this year.

