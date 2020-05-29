Ajay Devgn urges people to help Dharavi; takes the responsibility of 700 families

Ajay Devgn has appealed for donations for the welfare of the residents of Dharavi, the epicentre of the pandemic in the city. The actor-producer has taken the responsibility of 700 families. "Many citizens, supported by the BMC, are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration and hygiene kits," Devgn said.

Here's what the tweet read:

Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donatehttps://t.co/t4YVrIHg3M#MissionDharavi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020

This isn't the first time Ajay Devgn has insisted the audience to help the corona struck families. In fact, Ajay has also made sure to donate for the corona warriors. The actor has also asked the citizens of India to download ArogyaSetu application.

AarogyaSetu app, that was launched earlier this month in a public-private partnership, enables people to themselves assess the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection. The app makes its calculations based on a person's interaction with others, using Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty also collaborated with Dharavi rappers for a music video to spread the stay-at-home message to help control community spread of the virus. The song is supported by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the ATE Chandra Foundation, who have been working with the government to ensure food and medical aid in the densely populated regions.

During this lockdown, all the Bollywood celebrities have asked all of us to stay safe and inside our homes. They have also been saluting and applauding the efforts being put by the doctors and nurses to eradicate the virus.

