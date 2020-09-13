Ajay Devgn wishes son Yug on his birthday by sharing his pictures of planting a tree

Ajay Devgn's son Yug celebrates his birthday today on September 13 and on this special occasion, the Singham actor took to his Twitter account to wish him in the most adorable way possible.

Yug could be seen planting a tree and working on a green tomorrow and that's exactly how the actor's caption was. He shared two of his pictures and wrote- "Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday Yug. And, lots more to come." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday ð¥³ Yug. And, lots more to come. pic.twitter.com/y5FFFQHYLa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 13, 2020

And how could the doting mother Kajol stay behind. She shared a video of Yug enjoying his time in a swimming pool and and wished his 'Little Buddha' on the occasion too. Have a look right here:

Kajol and Devgn have collaborated on films like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Apart from these titles, Kajol has been a part of films like Bekhudi, which was her debut vehicle that came out in 1992, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, and Yeh Dillagi.

Devgn, on the other hand, seems to be one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now, since he has multiple films coming up like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Chanakya, Raid 2, Thank God, and also a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. As far as his previous titles are concerned, he too has been a bonafide movie star right from his debut in 1991.

Right from the blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante, he has delivered massive successes like Dilwale, Vijaypath, Diljale, Zakhm, Company, Gangaajal, Khakee, The Golmaal Series, Singham, All The Best, Singham Returns, Total Dhamaal, and of course, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Karjat Birthday For Ajay Devgn's Son, Yug

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news