Ajay Devgn's Chanakya to start filming in Dubai

Sources say Ajay Devgn to kick off modern-day adaptation of Chanakya in Dubai.

mid-day has learnt that Ajay Devgn is planning to take Chanakya on floors by October. The Neeraj Pandey-directed venture, which will be a modern adaptation of the teachings of Chanakya, will begin with a long schedule in Dubai. Says a trade source, "Ajay will begin Chanakya after he completes the first schedule of the Amit Sharma-directed movie that rolls on August 19. Currently, Neeraj is adding the finishing touches to his script. The plan is to begin the shoot in Dubai, followed by a stint in Azerbaijan. Said to be inspired by current affairs, the socio-political drama sees Ajay as a shrewd strategist who is the brain behind a leading political party.

The movie will draw parallels between his administrative style and that of the 4th century master tactician." Devgn, and producers Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia and Reliance Entertainment remained unavailable for comment.

