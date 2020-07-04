Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to release in theatres on August 13 next year

The Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama "Maidaan" has been confirmed for a theatrical release on August 13, 2021. "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021," Ajay tweeted.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma's "Maidaan" is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay's character is said to be based on the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely considered the founding father of Indian football. Rahim was manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

"Maidaan" marks the return of director Amit Sharma after his 2018 multiplex hit "Badhai Ho". The film also features National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao who created magic in "Badhai Ho" and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news