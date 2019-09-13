Ajay Devgn's son Yug turns 9; the kid is a carbon copy of his father and these photos are proof

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating their son, Yug Devgn's ninth birthday on Friday, September 12, 2019. The actress shared a cute dubsmash video of her son recreating Joey's dialogue from the show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Ajay, too shared a photograph of himself with his little one, where they are seen at a gurudwara.

From the looks to his eyes, to his choice, Yug Devgn is a replica of his father-actor, Ajay Devgn. For the uninitiated, Ajay Devgn always wanted to be behind the camera, as he has a solid interest in filmmaking and direction. However, fate had something else in store for him and he landed in front of the camera. However, he fulfilled that taste bud with his home-production films like U, Me Aur Hum, and Shivaay. Seems like Yug is following into Ajay's footsteps, as the kid, too has an interest in photography! Most of Kajol's pictures that are shared on social media are clicked by Yug.

Yug also loves to take care of his physique and might soon be the owner of a muscular physique like the Golmaal actor.

The younger child of Ajay and Kajol is also an adventure junkie. In this photograph, he is seen indulging in a water sport. And, we must say, the kiddo looks excited.

The next video is mind-blowing! From burpees to doing pull-ups, acing the perfect cart-wheel to flossing, Yug is not like any other child. He has definitely got this in his blood from his father, Ajay Devgn, who got it from his late father, Veeru Devgn.

The child also has a knack for sunglasses and is often spotted sporting shades in his photographs. This picture has the baby boy accompanying his father for a shoot in Lucknow.

These videos prove that Yug is way ahead of the kids his age.

