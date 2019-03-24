Ajay Devgn's Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior to release on January 10

Updated: Mar 24, 2019, 16:16 IST | PTI

Directed by Om Raut, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. The film is produced by Devgn's ADFL and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series

Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the title role, will hit cinema houses on January 10, 2020, the makers announced Sunday. The film was earlier scheduled for a December release this year. The period drama will see Devgn play the role of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji's army.

The movie showcases the life of the unsung warrior in Indian history, who fought for his people, his soil and his king.

