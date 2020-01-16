Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior declared tax-free in Haryana

After Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana government declared period-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state. The film that stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles was earlier made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The biographical period film, 'Tanaji - The Unsung Warrior' is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's courageous and devoted commander Tanhaji Malusare. It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

It shows Tanaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The period-drama is drawing wide appreciation among moviegoers and critics and has already minted Rs 100 crores.

