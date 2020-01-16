Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior scores a century, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is steady

Ever since the trailer of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior came out, fans wanted to witness this epic battle on the big screen and that too in 3D. The grandeur in the visuals was further elevated due to the third dimension and you couldn't help but feel aroused at the action and the thunderous background music.

Good thing even critics praised the narrative, the scale, and the performances of all the actors. This is the very reason why this Om Raut directorial is going great guns at the box-office. For the uninitiated, this was Devgn's 100th film and it has now entered the 100-crore club in a span of just six days.

Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh wrote how the film's Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4, and 5. Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content. Take a look at how much the film has collected so far:

#Tanhaji is ðÂÂ¯ NOT OUT... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content... Speeding towards âÂ¹ 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 107.68 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2020

Coming to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, this drama about the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal continues to remain steady at the ticket windows. Adarsh said the buzz has neither jumped nor dipped. Here are the total collections:

#Chhapaak remains static on Day 6... Neither jumps, nor dips, despite partial holiday [#MakarSankranti festivities]... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr, Wed 2.61 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 26.53 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2020

But both the films have found an audience and are being praised for their craftsmanship and storytelling.

