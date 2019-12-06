Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to have a Marathi release

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released the Hindi trailer of the film, which was widely appreciated by the audiences and critics alike. The film, which is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, stars Ajay Devgn as the titular character. Now, there's more exciting news from the makers that a Marathi version of the film will be released simultaneously on January 10, 2020, across Maharashtra!

Speaking about the same director Om Raut said, "I had pitched it as a Hindi film because the idea was to go global. But Mr Devgn felt the need to come out with a Marathi version as well to ensure that it reaches the interiors of the state." The period drama will have many known names from the Marathi film industry like Sharad Kelkar (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), Devdatta Nage (Suryaji Malusare) and Shashank Shende (Shelar Mama).

Opening up about releasing the film in Marathi, Ajay Devgn said, "It's my privilege to be able to share the story of this brave Maratha warrior in his mother tongue as well as in Hindi. I want Maharashtra to partake in his journey as much as the rest of India."

Kajol who will be essaying the role of Savitribai (Tanhaji's wife) is also a Maharashtrian on her mother Tanuja's side. The delighted actress said, "I loved playing this Maharashtrian character. To me, having grown up with my grandmother and my great grandmother and having seen them like this, it was almost like reliving a part of my own history.''

Kajol will be seen wearing the traditional Maharashtrian 9-yard sari called 'nauvari' in the film. Kajol further said, "I felt like I was playing dress up with my mother's clothes and in a grown up way almost playing her in the film. I absolutely loved it and if I have my way I will one day wear the Navvari sari on a red carpet as well. It's just too sexy not to wear it! There is a certain body language in a saree and a Navvari that makes you feel all woman when worn."

Admiring the character Kajol said, "This character of Savitri is such a strong and amazing one. I identified with her innate strength and absolutely admired her grace in facing adversity."

The team is currently gearing up for the Marathi trailer release on December 10. Om Raut reveals, "It will be a nice tribute to showcase a Marathi film about a warrior in 3D. Capturing the dialect and cultural nuances was important and we have ensured that the beauty of the language is not lost."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, directed by Om Raut, will release on January 10, 2020, in Hindi and Marathi.

