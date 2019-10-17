Ajaz Khan accuses Shiv Sena of threatening him for contesting state polls

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Ajaz Khan has accused Shiv Sena of giving him death threats. In a Facebook LIVE on Thursday, he questioned if it was wrong to contest polls independently.

In the video, Khan also claimed he had permissions to hold a gathering at Jhula Maidan on Thursday, but Sena cancelled it and Aaditya Thackeray's rally was held in its place.

"Sena will never work towards the upliftment of our Muslim brothers," Khan said, while asking people to not vote for Shiv Sena.

He said Muslims and Hindus in Byculla, Madanpura and Mazagaon are under threat if a Shiv Sena candidate wins the elections.

Khan also targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan who is also contesting from Byculla, and accused him of not bringing about development in the area.

In the video, Khan also said all parties were coming together to stop him from holding rallies and getting permissions for it, and claimed his life was in danger.

He said all these threats would not hamper his decision and he would continue to fight the polls and asked people to vote for him.

Khan shot to fame after he participated in the reality show Big Boss 7.

