Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh gets a twist by Shibani Kashyap and Mika Singh

Shibani Kashyap collaborates with Mika Singh to lend a twist to Ajeeb Daastan that will suit your monsoon playlist



Shibani Kashyap

Shibani Kashyap has come up with a recreated version of Lata Mangeshkar's Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, 1960) for Mika Singh's project, Old Is Gold, produced by his music label, Music & Sound. While several cover versions of the classic are available on music-streaming platforms, Kashyap says the "jazzy twist" she has lent her song, which released last week, makes it unique. "When Mika told me about Old Is Gold, I loved the concept and could instantly connect with it," says Kashyap.

While her renditions usually have a Sufi-western blend, she wanted to treat this number differently. "I love jazzing up old Bollywood songs. I hope Lataji likes my rendition. This is my tribute to the old times. The track starts off with the sound of the gentle splashes of rain. Since monsoon is a couple of months away, you can enjoy the number sitting by the window, sipping hot tea/coffee," says the singer, who wants to popularise jazz in the country. "To do that, I'm coming up with a property, called Bolly-Jazz, in my live shows, where I will give Hindi film songs a jazzy twist."

