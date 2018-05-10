Ajinkya Rahane and Co urge people to get health check-ups to avoid or cure cancer

In order to raise cancer awareness, Rajasthan Royals will sport pink jerseys in their match against Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday



Rajasthan Royals' Krishnappa Gowtham (extreme left), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahipal Lomror and Heinrich Klassen during the pink jersey launch in Jaipur yesterday

In order to raise cancer awareness, Rajasthan will sport pink jerseys in their match against Chennai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday. Yesterday, the T20 2018 side organised a function — Cancer Out, at the Sawai Mansingh Medical College, where skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Heinrich Klassen, Mahipal Lomror and Krishnappa Gowtham unveiled the new pink jersey.

The initiative was launched in association with Tata Trusts with the support of the government of Rajasthan, National Cancer Grid, Indian Cancer Society and Indian Dental Association. Talking about the initiative, Rahane said: "It's important to have cancer screening so that it can be detected early and can be cured. As a cricketer, I'd like to send out a strong message. I appeal to people, whether they are fit or not, after every six months, they must come once for a health check-up."

