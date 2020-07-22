Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika go trekking. See photo

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday took to social media to share a picture of him and his wife venturing out on a trek.

"Great treks with great company @radhika_dhopavkar," ace red-ball batsman Rahane posted on Instagram with a photo of him and his wife, Radhika.

View this post on Instagram Great treks with great company @radhika_dhopavkar âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) onJul 21, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

Recently, Rahane said more than averages, it is his contribution towards the team's cause that matters to him.

"When you bat in India at number 5 or 6, you usually walk in when your team is at 300 for 3 or 350 for 3. By that time, you have to accelerate to make runs because teams want to declare," Rahane said in an episode of ESPNcricinfo Cricketbaazi.

"But when you're playing abroad, even if you walk in after a good partnership, like I did in Melbourne, the ball is still really hard, the wicket is good so you are able to play your shots. It helps even more if you are an attacking player like me. You have more time to play your shots abroad. Averages don't matter that much to me. I think your contribution at the right time matters a lot," said the 32-year old who has played 65 Tests for India.

Rahane also reiterated his desire to play ODI cricket and said he is ready to bat at any position according to the needs of the team.

Rahane, in the past, has played both as an opener and also in the middle-order. But despite doing well with the bat, he was dropped in 2018 and has since found it difficult to break into the team.

