Ajinkya Rahane celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with wife Radhika

cricket

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was all praise for his wife Radhika as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary yesterday

Ajinkya Rahane with Radhika Dhopavkar

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was all praise for his wife Radhika as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary yesterday. "Happy four years Radhika..! Thanks for always being there for me," Rahane wrote on Instagram alongside this picture. Meanwhile, his wife wrote: "Happy anniversary @ajinkyarahane Can't believe it's been four years already."

Ajinkya Rahane is an Indian international cricketer. He is currently the vice captain of India national team in Test format. He is a right hand batsman who plays at different batting orders. He plays for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL), currently captain of his side

Ajinkya Rahane was born in Ashwi KD, Ahmednagar district to Madhukar Baburao Rahane and Sujata Rahane. The family came from the village of Chandanapuri, Tal-Sangamner. Akinkya Rahane has a younger brother and sister, Shashank and Apurva. At the age of seven, his father took him to a small coaching camp with a matting wicket in Dombivli, as they could not afford proper coaching. Since he was 17, he took coaching from former India batsman Pravin Amre.

Rahane cleared his Secondary School Certificate from SV Joshi High School, Dombivli.

Rahane married Radhika Dhopavkar in Mumbai on 26 September 2014