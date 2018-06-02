Ajinkya Rahane gives some batting tips to Prithvi Shaw

Ajinkya Rahane is seen providing some batting tips to U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Prithvi Shaw

India's stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane is seen providing some batting tips to U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Prithvi Shaw at MIG Cricket Club in Bandra yesterday.

