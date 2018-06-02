Search

Ajinkya Rahane gives some batting tips to Prithvi Shaw

Jun 02, 2018, 10:09 IST | A Correspondent

Ajinkya Rahane is seen providing some batting tips to U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane

India's stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane is seen providing some batting tips to U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Prithvi Shaw at MIG Cricket Club in Bandra yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Harbhajan Singh gets candid about cricket and his personal life

Tags

ajinkya rahaneprithvi shawcricket newssports news