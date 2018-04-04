Ajinkya Rahane hangs out with twins Tashi and Nungshi Malik. See photo

They are the Guinness World Record holders for the youngest people (and first twins) to complete the Explorers Grand Slam

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane tweeted this picture with Tashi and Nungshi Malik yesterday. They are the Guinness World Record holders for the youngest people (and first twins) to complete the Explorers Grand Slam (climbing the world’s seven highest peaks including Everest and skiing to the North and South Poles).

He captioned the picture, “It was nice meeting you Tashi and Nungshi @NungshiTashi you both make us proud. I wish you all the success and happiness.” To which, they replied, “Likewise! Keep raising the bar of performance for next generation! #ExcellenceStartsHere #IPL2018 #RajasthanRoyals.”

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates