Ajinkya Rahane on missing a ton: I am not a selfish guy

Ajinkya Rahane en route his 81 v WI at Antigua on Thursday. Pic /AFP

North Sound (Antigua): It's been two years since he last got a Test hundred but Ajinkya Rahane didn't want to be "selfish" thinking about his own milestone when the priority was to get his team out of the woods.

Coming in at a precarious 25-3 on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies, Rahane scored 81, an innings he values more than a hundred. In fact, he knew a question would pop about missing out on a hundred, having last scored one against Sri Lanka back in 2017.

"I knew this question was coming and I was ready," he smiled when asked at the day end media conference.

Team man

"As long as I am at the crease, I am thinking about my team, I am not a selfish guy. So yes, I am not too concerned about the hundred as I thought 81 on that wicket was really crucial as we are now in a decent position," said Rahane after India finished the day at 203-6.

A century would have been nice but what mattered more was playing according to the demands of the situation.

"See, as long as I am contributing for my team is what matters. Yes, I was thinking about my hundred but the situation we are in — 25-3 was tricky. As I have said, I just thought if I could contribute for my team. I am not too concerned about my hundred as that will come automatically," he said.

India vice-captain Rahane explained the team management's decision to exclude senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma from the playing XI. "It's difficult when you miss a player like Ashwin but team management is always thinking as to what is the best combination.

'Jadeja is our 6th batsman'

"They thought [Ravindra] Jadeja was a good option on this wicket as we needed a sixth batsman, who can actually bowl. Vihari can actually bowl on this track. So that was the communication between captain and coach. It is hard to find players like Ashwin and Rohit sit out but it's all for the team," Rahane said.

