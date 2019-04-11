IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane posts heartfelt message for wife Radhika on her birthday

ipl-news

Ajinkya Rahane captioned this picture with a heartfelt message, "Happy birthday to this amazing woman who can even make camels and giraffes pose for the pictures. May your day be as awesome as these pictures are @radhika_dhopavkar"

Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika clicks a selfie (Pic/ Ajinkya Rahane Instagram)

Rajasthan Royals captain, Ajinkya Rahane, posted a few pictures on his Instagram, wishing his wife Radhika on her birthday.

Ajinkya Rahane captioned this picture with a heartfelt message, "Happy birthday to this amazing woman who can even make camels and giraffes pose for the pictures. May your day be as awesome as these pictures are @radhika_dhopavkar"

Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Rajasthan Royals side against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

Rajasthan is currently lying in the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings with just one win out of five games. Rajasthan's sole win came against laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here and they would be banking on home comfort to upset defending champions CSK. In contrast, CSK is coming off a clinical seven-wicket thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders and are sitting pretty at the top of the table with five victories from six games. Under the astute captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK boasts of a perfectly balanced squad to excel on any surface and all conditions.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates