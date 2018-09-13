Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai in Hazare Trophy

cricket

Shreyas Iyer to be Ajinkya Rahane's deputy in the limited overs tournament that kicks off in Bangalore on September 19

Ajinkya Rahane

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while India 'A' skipper Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy in the limited overs tournament that kicks off in Bangalore on September 19. The Ajit Agarkar-led Mumbai senior selection committee decided to include two wicketkeepers — Aditya Tare and Eknath Kerkar — in the 15-member squad. It can be recalled that Mumbai lost to Maharashtra in the quarter-final of this tournament last season under the leadership of Tare.

"Aditya is an important member of our team. I think everyone is trying to do well for Mumbai. For last three years, he has done really well as a captain, but now Ajju (Rahane) is available and we decided to go with him (as captain). And as India 'A' captain Shreyas is available too, he will be vice-captain of the Mumbai team," Agarkar told mid-day yesterday.



Ajit Agarkar

Mumbai start their campaign against Baroda on September 19. "Thankfully, everyone is available now – Ajinkya, Shreyas and Prithvi [Shaw], so it's a good start for us," Agarkar added. It is learnt that the selectors preferred opener Jay Bista over left-handed batsman Akhil Herwadkar as Bista also bowls off-spin. Mumbai's new coach Vinayak Samant is excited about his first tournament. "I know everyone is expecting good results from me and I want to do justice to their expectations," said Samant.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates