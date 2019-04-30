Ajinkya Rahane to skip second edition of T20 Mumbai League

cricket

Though North Mumbai Panthers (NMP) retained India and Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw for the second edition of T20 Mumbai League that kicks off on May 14, NMP have yet to decide on who will lead the team.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane led the Panthers last year but Rahane will be busy playing for Hampshire in the County Championships in England next month. The player auction for the T20 Mumbai League will be held on Saturday when more than 100 players will be up for grabs including pacer Shardul Thakur, ex-Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare and Kings XI Punjab batsman Sarfaraz Khan.

Former Afghanistan batting coach Umesh Patwal has replaced ex-Mumbai coach Sulakshan Kulkarni as NMP's head coach. Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, who won the inaugural edition, have retained Suryakumar Yadav and Akash Parkar. The Shivaji Park Lions preferred to stick with Shivam Dube and Siddhesh Lad. The NaMo Bandra Blasters have kept Shreyas Iyerand Eknath Kerkar. SoBo Supersonics have retained Jay Bista and Dhrumil Matkar while ARCS Andheri have Shubham Ranjane and Tushar Deshpande.

