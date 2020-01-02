Ajinkya Rahane: We need to counter breeze factor during Tests v New Zealand

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane doesn't fuss over technical issues but India's Test vice-captain feels that the breeze in Wellington and Christchurch needs to be factored in during the team's upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand next month. India will be playing two Tests in Wellington (February 21-25) and Christchurch (February 29-March 4) after five T20 Internationals and three ODIs. "We played there in 2014...there is a breeze factor that is involved. I guess getting used to conditions will be the key as there will be more sideways movement because of breeze," Rahane said when asked about the challenges.

"In the last tour, I played in Wellington but Christchurch, we will be playing a Test match after long time. Getting used to conditions will be key," he added. Rahane, who has been doing his homework for the tour, singled out left-arm fast bowler Neil Wagner as the bowler to watch out for after his recent exploits against Australia and prior to that, England.

"Wagner did well in the recent series [27 wickets from last four Tests]. You can't take just one name. As a batting unit, you've got to respect every bowler. As a home team, they have an advantage knowing conditions well but at the same time, we need to play our natural game also," said Rahane, 31, who has scored 4112 runs in 63 Test matches.

