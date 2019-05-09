Ajinkya's aamras

football

Rahane had a rough IPL season during which he was sacked as Rajasthan Royals captain after guiding them to two wins in the first eight matches. He was later appointed skipper after Steve Smith left to join the Australian World Cup squad

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane posted this picture of himself extracting mango pulp on Twitter yesterday and captioned it, "Enjoying the summer vibes with some self-made Aamras!"

