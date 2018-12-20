Ajit Jogi: Complete loan waiver can only give relief to farmers in Chhattisgarh

national

Earlier this week, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh announced to waive farm loans within 10 days

Ajit Jogi

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi said on Wednesday that in order to give actual relief to the loan indebted farmers the newly formed Congress government should work for complete loan waiver for farmers in the state.

'The loan waiver granted as of now is not of much help. The farmers would have anyhow repaid it on their own-self. The actual help will come when the loans they have taken from commercial bank and private money lenders would be waived,' said Jogi, the chief of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

'The first step they have taken is good but the promises they have made should be completed. The main loan which they take from commercial bank and private money lenders for big things create problems for the farmers to repay it,' he added.

