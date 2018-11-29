Ajit Jogi doing well, likely to be discharged today, say Lilavati Hospital sources

national

Ajit Jogi, who was admitted three days ago to the hospital, has been diagnosed with a mild chest infection

Ajit Jogi

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on account of respiratory issues, is doing well and is likely to be discharged on Thursday, a hospital doctor has confirmed.

Ajit Jogi, who was admitted three days ago to the hospital, has been diagnosed with a mild chest infection, the doctor said.

The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) founder had contested the recently-held Chhattisgarh Assembly polls from Marwahi in Bilaspur district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever