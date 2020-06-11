Ajit Pawar announces compensation to cyclone-affected people in Konkan

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday announced Rs 5,000 each for purchasing essentials to those who have been affected due to the Nisarga cyclone in Konkan.



Pawar said that damage assessment has been done and the government will give Rs 15,000 each to the people whose slums were damaged.



"Assessment of damages due to Cyclone Nisarga was done, there was a lot of damage. To help people of Konkan, every family there will be given Rs 5000 each for purchasing clothes and essentials, those whose houses in slums were damaged will be given Rs 15,000 each," Pawar said.

