Ajit Pawar: I am with NCP, Sharad Pawar our leader

A day after his stunning volte-face, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday

said he was still with the NCP, adding Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader. In a series of tweets after thanking BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages, Ajit Pawar also said the "BJP-

NCP alliance" will provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," the 60-year-old leader tweeted.



"There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support," he tweeted.

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

The Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of swearing-in Fadnavis.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8 am at a hush-hush ceremony here after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in Maharashtra.

