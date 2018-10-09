Ajit Pawar slams Devendra Fadnavis over his 'another term' remarks

national

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar Tuesday criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his statement that he would continue to lead the state in the next term as well after the 2019 assembly polls. Addressing a rally in Latur district in the Marathwada region Sunday, Fadnavis had said that people should not worry about the continuous flow of funds for development, as he will be helming the next term as well. Pawar, a former deputy chief minister of the state, criticised the CM while linking his comments with the water scarcity prevailing in the Marathwada region.



"People in Marathwada are facing drought and the chief minister, instead of taking action, is talking about another term. He is daydreaming," said Pawar who is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He was addressing a gathering under the "Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao" campaign of his party. Senior NCP leaders attended the event.



Attacking the BJP government over a string of issues, ranging from the safety of women to "restrictions on food habits" of people, Pawar said the ruling dispensation wanted to impose Emergency in the country, and stressed the need to "save the Constitution of B R Ambedkar". "Women are not feeling safe. (BJP) Leaders like Ram Kadam wants the youths to elope with girls. They are misusing power. This government is incapable of ruling the state," he said.



Pawar was referring to the comments made by Kadam, an MLA of BJP, who had said that he would help spurned youths "abduct" a girl of their choice. Kadam had apologised after his comments drew flak from various quarters. Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde alleged the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor RSS are "planning to change the Constitution by securing majority in the Rajya Sabha". "After coming to power, the government created two classes--vegetarians and non-vegetarians. They have entered your kitchen now," he alleged.



Referring to killings of Karnataka-based rationalists M M Kalburgi (2015) and Gauri Lankesh (2017) and Leftist thinker Govind Pansare (2015) in Maharashtra, Munde said these incidents showed the need to save Constitution of the country. A number of right-wing activists are being investigated by various agencies in these cases.

