Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra; Aaditya is minister in state

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on Monday and Shiv Sena leadder Aaditya Thackeray as a minister. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan also took oath as Cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt.

NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde and Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar were also sworn in.

Ajit Pawar had also been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister in the short-lived BJP-NCP alliance government which held sway for just three days in the state. However, he resigned on November 26, leading to collapse of the three-day Devendra Fadnavis government.

Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers in the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) complex. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony, PTI reported.

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi.

