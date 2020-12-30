Ajju prefers to talk less and concentrate more on task: Rahane's father

When Ajinkya Rahane first led the Indian Test team in Dharamsala against Australia in 2017, it was on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa (Maharashtrian New Year). On Tuesday, he registered his first overseas victory at Melbourne with the New Year just around the corner.

With this win, Rahane has maintained an all-win record in three Tests that he has led. While Rahane's calm demeanour has caught the pundits' imagination, Rahane's father Madhukar said his son has always preferred to go about his business in a quiet manner.

"This is again a very special gift from Ajinkya and Team India as the New Year is around. It also comes after the disappointment in the last Test at Adelaide. I am delighted with the way he shouldered the responsibility in this Test. Right from his school days [SV Joshi High School, Dombivli], he is very calm. He prefers to talk less and concentrate more on the task at hand," Rahane Sr told mid-day on Tuesday.

Madhukar, who was a state-level kabaddi and kho-kho player, said his son utilised the lockdown to de-stress. "He is always very calm and composed, but the quality time he spent with the family members, especially with his little daughter [Aarya], practising yoga and meditation helped him a lot," said his father.

