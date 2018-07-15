AK 56 found at Dawood Ibrahim aide's home belong to 1993 arms haul

The cops also found AK-56 rifle, cartridges, and pistols. Naeem Khan is lodged in Thane Central Jail

Representational picture

The Thane cops who are investigating the origin of AK-56 which was found with Dawood Ibrahim's once close aid Naeem Khan has got a major breakthrough. Naeem, whose custody Thane cops had taken with permission of the court, has confessed that rifle is one of lot brought during 1993 blast. The cops were also investigating whether it is the same rifle that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt returned to him before blasts.

The Anti Extortion Cell of Thane had arrested 2 persons last week with possession of Cocaine. During interrogation, it was found that one of the accused was in touch with Yasmin Khan, wife of Dawood's close aid, Naeem Khan. The cops also found AK-56 rifle, cartridges, and pistols. Naeem Khan is lodged in Thane Central Jail.

On Saturday, the AEC took custody of Naeem Faeem Khan for questioning. During the interrogation, Khan confessed that he had received a rifle from Chhota Shakeel in 1993 which he had sent from Pakistan. He was helped by his friend Rafiq Ali Shafiq Ali Khan. Sources from police said that they will soon take his custody for further investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates