AK 56 seized from a Dawood aide by Thane police at Mumbai

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Police has arrested 2 and seized one AK 56 rifle, 3 magazines, two 9mm pistol and 108 cartridges from Bangur Nagar in Mumbai. Police had information that the two will be coming to Thane for delivering drugs but after nabbing them during interrogation they revealed about information of big haul of ammunition has been kept at the place of Naeem Faheem Khan, once a close Dawood aide.

On July 5 2018, Anti Extortion Cell of Thane Police received information that two infamous drug peddlers will be coming to Saket Road, Thane. Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Sharma along with his team laid a trap. Cops nabbed two persons riding on a bike, waiting to deliver the drugs. Both bikers identified as Zahid Ali Shaukat Kashmiri (47), Mumbai and Sanjay Bipin Shroff (47), both resident of Nagpada. Cops recovered 5 grams Cocaine each from them along with mobile phone. An offence was registered in Rabodi police station under relevant sections of NDPS Act. When both were produced in court they were remanded in police custody till 11th July.

During the interrogation of the accused Zahid Ali Kashmiri told cops that, Naeem Faheem Khan, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim was having AK 56 and other ammunition. Cops immediately swung in action and recovered one original AK 56 Rifle, 3 magazines, and 95 live bullets. Also two 9mm pistol and 13 bullets from the house of Naeem located at Bangur Nagar. Cops have arrested Yasmin Naeem Khan, wife of Naeem Khan. "Naeem Khan had planned the execution of Iqbal Attarwala on behest of Chota Shakeel. Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested Naeem along with 3 others in April 2016. All the accused have been booked under MCOCA Act and lodged in Thane Central Jail" said an officer. Cops are yet to ascertain the reason behind bringing weapons in city.

