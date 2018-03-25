Akali Dal seeks dismissal of Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab Assembly

On Saturday, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal presented the state Budget for the financial year 2018-19 at the Assembly



Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday sought the dismissal of Punjab Cabinet Ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu from the state Assembly. The Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister averred that presenting a part of the Budget is the biggest violation of oath.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu presented a part of the budget, before the budget. This is the biggest violation of oath by Manpreet Singh Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both of them should be dismissed as well as there should be a criminal case against them," Sukhbir Singh Badal told ANI.

On Saturday, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal presented the state Budget for the financial year 2018-19 at the Assembly. This Budget promises free wi-fi in all 48 government schools by July along with the promotion of Punjabi language.

While Rs 84 crore has been allocated for the setting up of a state cancer institute at Amritsar and tertiary cancer care centre at Fazilka, Rs 8,950 crore has been sanctioned for power subsidy to farmers, SC, BC and BPL families.

When the Budget was presented, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Akali Dal legislators walked out of the Assembly demanding complete debt waiver for farmers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever