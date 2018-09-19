Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash: Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Krishna Shroff add glamour

bollywood

Earlier in the day, Akanksha Ranjan celebrated her birthday with Alia Bhatt and the girl gang

Alia Bhatt with birthday girl Akansha Ranjan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor celebrated her birthday on Wednesday at a plush Mumbai hotel. Her birthday bash was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities. BFF Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Krishna Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Patralekha, mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi and Sushant Singh Rajput amongst others, were seen in happy attendance at Akansha's birthday bash.



Sushant Singh Rajput at Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash. All Pictures: Yogen Shah



Birthday girl Akansha Ranjan with her friends.



Alia Bhatt with her stylist



Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Apart from them, Soha Ali Khan was also seen with actor-husband Kunal Kemmu.

Varun Sharma, Sophie Choudry and Kartik Aaryan also attended Akansha's birthday party. The youngsters' troupe had a ball inside the party. Earlier in the day, before hosting the birthday party, best friends, Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan had gone on a brunch date. The actress had posted several pictures of the same on her Instagram account.

One of them was captioned as, "Another year, another picture.. My love.. my sister! Happy 25th you [sic]."

View this post on Instagram 1 9 9 2 ð A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) onSep 18, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

Akansha Ranjan is the sister of Wedding Pullav actress Anushka Ranjan, and the daughter of filmmaker Shashi Ranjan and Indian Television Academy founder Anu Ranjan.

Talking of Alia Bhatt, she was shooting for her film Brahmastra in Bulgaria with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and director Ayan Mukerji. The actress made a solo return to the bay to celebrate her bestie's birthday and make the day more special for her.

