Akasa: I don't want to be stereotyped

Singer Akasa is back with another dance number. She says she loves songs that are high on energy, but doesn't want to be stereotyped. Akasa has made many dance to her songs like Kheech meri photo and Thug Ranjha. Her latest track, "Feel the vibe", is also a party song.

Asked about being stereotyped, Akasa told IANS: "I definitely don't want to be stereotyped, but I think my voice lends itself well to high energy tracks.AI wouldn't describe 'Feel the vibe' as a typical dance number though". The VYRL Originals' song alsoAfeatures singer Yash Narvekar, who hasAcomposed it and penned its lyrics as well.

"Yash has managed to make it urban and groovy so that you can also listen to it in a chilled out setting. I love songs which are high on energy," she said. Yash shared the idea of the song was to create something "more urban and contemporary for millennials. I am glad to have collaborated with Akasa, who is an extremely talented artiste and her voice completely fits the vibe".

