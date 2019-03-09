Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding will have elements of nature

famous-personalities

A musical fountain show has been lined up at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all set to tie the knot today, with a post-wedding celebration slated for tomorrow. A musical fountain show has been lined up at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

A one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, will be a key highlight at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. It will integrate colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain -- signifying a symmetry between water, earth and sky, a source in the know said.

Modelled on the raas leela, it will also have over 150 Indian and international artistes performing, apart from an aerial dance act signifying the symmetry between water, earth and sky. It will be held at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, a gateway to the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates