Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta add splash of colours to Isha's Holi bash

Business magnate Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, on Friday, threw a grand Holi bash which was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal among others. Besides B-town celebs, the grand Holi bash was also graced by Isha's brother Akash Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta.

Both Akash and Shloka not only graced the event but also added a splash of colour to Isha's first Holi celebration at her residence Gulita in Worli. For the star-studded bash, Shloka made heads turn in a colourful attire.

Shloka opted for a crop top with matching palazzo pants. The Ambani daughter-in-law chic outfit floral designs in shades of blue, yellow and pink. Shloka, who arrived with two of her nieces opted for a no-makeup look. With minimal accessories, Shloka left her long tresses open, which gave her a natural look.

On the other hand, Akash complemented his wife by opting for a colourful tie and dye top which he paired with denim and white loafers. While most of the esteemed guests turned in white, it was Akash and Shloka who stole many hearts with their colourful outfits. Just like Shloka and Akash, Isha too looked beautiful in a bright tie-dye maxi dress.



Nita Ambani greets paparazzi as she arrives for daughter Isha Ambani's Holi bash in Worli. Picture/Bipin Kokate

Isha's mother Nita Ambani too attended the Holi bash. The 56-year-old philanthropist looked stunning in a beige sharara which featured gota patti work in hues of gold. Nita completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and rings.

While Isha's Holi bash was graced by family and friends, it seems like Isha's father Mukesh, brother Anant, husband Anand Piramal and family friend Radhika Merchant gave the grand bash a miss.

