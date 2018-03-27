Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement bash: Karan Johar shares photo with the happy couple

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other stars attended the grand bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement at Antilla



Karan Johar shares a selfie with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on his Instagram account

On Monday, industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani threw a grand bash at their residence – Antilla. The bash was to celebrate their elder son Akash Ambani's engagement with his ladylove Shloka Mehta. The engagement festivities had already begun from Saturday in Goa. This party was thrown to celebrate their togetherness in the presence of their loved ones. The bash was a star-studded affair and saw Bollywood's bigwigs in attendance.



Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pose for the shutterbugs. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kiran Rao, John Abraham, Natasha Poonawalla and others added their stardust at the engagement bash of Akash and Shloka. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also posed with the couple and made their day a memorable one.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The flamboyant filmmaker, Karan shared a picture with the happy couple on his Instagram account and wished them luck for their future. This is what he wrote: "Congratulations to this adorable couple!!!!! #akashloka (sic)."



Shah Rukh Khan at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement ceremony. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Cricketer Zaheer Khan with actress-wife Sagarika Ghatge and Harbhajan Singh were also seen.

While Akash is a member of the Jio board, Shloka serves as the director of the family's diamond firm Rosy Blue Diamonds. Shloka, after finishing schooling at DAIS in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science.

