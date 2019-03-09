Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar, Ranbir groove at Baarat

famous-personalities

A host of politicians and celebs from the film and sports fraternity enjoyed the wedding ceremony of Akash and Shloka

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding is the talk of the town and it is reportedly the biggest wedding of the year, which is held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. A host of politicians and film fraternity members were enjoying the wedding ceremony on Saturday.

The guests were seen dancing to the tunes of Mika Singh alongside Akash's sister Isha Ambani and mother Nita Ambani. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Gauri Khan and others were seen grooving and played the perfect role of baraatis at the wedding.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also attended the celebrations, where Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao were among the early guests.

Akash, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry his childhood friend Shloka, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The venue is decked up with elaborate floral figurines of Lord Krishna, a horse, a peacock and elephants. The guests were welcomed by men holding traditional umbrellas.

Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati were part of the gala, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma will also be present.

As expected, corporate honchos and global leaders were invited.

According to a source, among those in attendance include Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's Managing Director Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, former US Congressman Eric Cantor and his wife, Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes and his wife, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris and his wife Paula, and Purna Saggurti, Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Bank of America Merrill Lynch will also attend.

