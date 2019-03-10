Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding party at BKC begins

famous-personalities

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama Chora and kids, Raju Hirani with wife, Juhi Chawla, Shaina NC, Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan and daughter, lyricist Prasoon Joshi were amongst the first to join the celebration

Newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehat arrive in style. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Day 2 wedding party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta started at Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The venue is decked with white and pink flowers - a theme that has been constant ever since the festivities started.

Guests have started joining in the celebrations. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama Chora and kids, Raju Hirani with wife, Juhi Chawla, Shaina NC, Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan and daughter, lyricist Prasoon Joshi were amongst the first to join the celebration.

Raju Hirani and Manjeet Hirani. Pic/Shadab Khan

Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan and daughter. Pic/Shadab Khan



Prasoon Joshi. Pic/Shadab Khan



Juhi Chawla. Pic/Shadab Khan



Boney Kapoor. Pic/Shadab Khan



Anu Malik and family. Pic/Shadab Khan



Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu Namboodiri. Pic/Shadab Khan



Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra. Pic/Shadab Khan



Amar Singh. Pic/Shadab Khan



Manish Tewari. Pic/Shadab Khan



Raj and Sharmila Thackeray. Pic/Shadab Khan



PV Sindhu. Pic/Shadab Khan



Vidhu Vinod Chopra with family. Pic/Shadab Khan



Mitchell McClenegan with Renee Brown. Pic/Shadab Khan



Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali. Pic/Shadab Khan



Tina and Anil Ambani. Pic/Shadab Khan



Sonali Bendre and hubby Goldie Behl. Pic/Shadab Khan

Today, (March 10) a musical fountain show has been lined up at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

A one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, will be a key highlight at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. It will integrate colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain.

