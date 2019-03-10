Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding party at BKC begins
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama Chora and kids, Raju Hirani with wife, Juhi Chawla, Shaina NC, Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan and daughter, lyricist Prasoon Joshi were amongst the first to join the celebration
The Day 2 wedding party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta started at Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The venue is decked with white and pink flowers - a theme that has been constant ever since the festivities started.
Guests have started joining in the celebrations. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama Chora and kids, Raju Hirani with wife, Juhi Chawla, Shaina NC, Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan and daughter, lyricist Prasoon Joshi were amongst the first to join the celebration.
Raju Hirani and Manjeet Hirani. Pic/Shadab Khan
Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan and daughter. Pic/Shadab Khan
Prasoon Joshi. Pic/Shadab Khan
Juhi Chawla. Pic/Shadab Khan
Boney Kapoor. Pic/Shadab Khan
Anu Malik and family. Pic/Shadab Khan
Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu Namboodiri. Pic/Shadab Khan
Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra. Pic/Shadab Khan
Amar Singh. Pic/Shadab Khan
Manish Tewari. Pic/Shadab Khan
Raj and Sharmila Thackeray. Pic/Shadab Khan
PV Sindhu. Pic/Shadab Khan
Vidhu Vinod Chopra with family. Pic/Shadab Khan
Mitchell McClenegan with Renee Brown. Pic/Shadab Khan
Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali. Pic/Shadab Khan
Tina and Anil Ambani. Pic/Shadab Khan
Sonali Bendre and hubby Goldie Behl. Pic/Shadab Khan
Today, (March 10) a musical fountain show has been lined up at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.
A one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, will be a key highlight at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. It will integrate colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain.
