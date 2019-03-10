Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding party at BKC begins

Newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehat arrive in style. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Day 2 wedding party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta started at Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The venue is decked with white and pink flowers - a theme that has been constant ever since the festivities started.

Guests have started joining in the celebrations. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama Chora and kids, Raju Hirani with wife, Juhi Chawla, Shaina NC, Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan and daughter, lyricist Prasoon Joshi were amongst the first to join the celebration.

Raju HiraniRaju Hirani and Manjeet Hirani. Pic/Shadab Khan

Sanjay KhanSanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan and daughter. Pic/Shadab Khan

Prasoon Joshi. Pic/Shadab Khan

Juhi Chawla. Pic/Shadab Khan

Boney Kapoor. Pic/Shadab Khan

Anu Malik and family. Pic/Shadab Khan

Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu Namboodiri. Pic/Shadab Khan

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Amar Singh. Pic/Shadab Khan

Manish Tewari. Pic/Shadab Khan

Raj and Sharmila Thackeray. Pic/Shadab Khan

PV Sindhu. Pic/Shadab Khan

Vidhu Vinod Chopra with family. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mitchell McClenegan with Renee Brown. Pic/Shadab Khan

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali. Pic/Shadab Khan

Tina and Anil Ambani. Pic/Shadab Khan

Sonali Bendre and hubby Goldie Behl. Pic/Shadab Khan

Today, (March 10) a musical fountain show has been lined up at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

A one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, will be a key highlight at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. It will integrate colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain.

