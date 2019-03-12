Exclusive! Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Yummy dhoklas, amras on menu

famous-personalities

Apart from the sheer grandeur, the big attraction at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception was the food spread

Pic/RJ Archana Pania Instagram story

Music, colourful decor and a yummy food spread were some of the highlights at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's reception at Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai on March 11, 2019. Apart from the sheer grandeur, what was interesting was the food menu.

According to Radio City RJ Archana Pania, the food spread was elaborate. She said, that the food was vegetarian, Japanese cuisine was served but without sushi. In Indian cuisine, the traditional Gujarati thali was on the menu including dhoklas which were probably the highlight dish and was consumed quickly by everyone.

Another dish that was loved by everyone was Aamras (a delicious blend of sweet Alphonso mangoes). Incidentally, Aamras was also served at Isha Ambani's wedding in December. The guests were also presented with a goodie bag that contained chocolate bars of popular brands such as Bounty, Snickers, M&M, Jeera Goli in multiple quantities.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Inside details of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's spectacular reception in Mumbai

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. There was a huge interest in the wedding, especially after the scale at which the industrialist's daughter Isha got married last year.