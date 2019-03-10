Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sachin-Anjali, Zaheer-Sagarika, Pandya brothers attend

cricket

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand wedding saw a list of A-listers from the cricketing world

Sachin and Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. (Pics/ Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah)

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their son Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, a diamantaire and his wife Mona. The wedding was a star-studded affair and guests from Bollywood, politics, business and even global stars graced the occasion to bless the newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

A list of cricket stars, former and current, also graced the occasion with their presence. The list was led by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar at the grand wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Sachin Tendulkar wore a wine coloured kurta while Anjali wore a Gujarati style sari.

Ex-cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress wife Sagarika Ghatge also attended the grand wedding of Akash and Shloka.

Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal, who are part of Ambani's Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League team, also attended the wedding. They were accompanied by Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Cricketer Parthiv Patel was also spotted at the event which was held at BKC.

Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika also made an appearance at the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra attended the grand wedding of Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Their little daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha looked cute in a grey dress.

Current coach of IPL team Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene was also seen in attendance of the ceremony.

Cricketer Mitchell McClenegan attended the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

