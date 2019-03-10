Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Smriti Irani, Uddhav Thackeray, Milind Deora, and others attend

famous-personalities

Father-son duo, Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Milind Deora, Praful Patel, and other noted politicians graced the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Here's a list

Akash Ambani and his ladylove Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their close family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by various personalities from the business, political, Bollywood and sports world. The two lovebirds who are childhood friends got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani went all out to celebrate their son Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, a diamantaire and his wife Mona. Many global stars graced the occasion to bless the newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

The newly married couple was blessed by the presence of some of the biggest names of Indian politics; from Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray to Congress leader Praful Patel, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan and Sushil Kumar Shinde to name a few.

Here are some pictures of politicians who attended the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta:



Union Minister Smriti Irani attended the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta with hubby Zubin Irani.



The father-son duo of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray looked dapper as the two arrived for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand wedding at Jio World Centre, BKC.



Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde walked in with his family to grace the occasion of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's big fat Indian wedding!



Congress leader Milind Deora also graced the special occasion of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta with his wife Pooja Shetty Deora.



BJP leader and daughter of late Gopinath Munde, Pankaja Munde walked in with her husband Amit Palwe to bless the newly-wed couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.



Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan also graced the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.



Politician and businessman Praful Patel walked in with his wife Varsha Patel to bless the newly-married couple

