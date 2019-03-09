Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Wedding: Tony Blair, Sundar Pichai attend

famous-personalities

Several key politicians and renowned celebrities attend the mega wedding

Tony and Sundar Pichai

Scion of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Akash is all set to tie the knot with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona, at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

While the venue is decked up with elaborate floral figurines of Lord Krishna, a horse, a peacock and elephants, several key politicians and renowned celebrities are being received by men holding traditional umbrellas to the mega wedding ceremony.



Ban Ki-Moon with his wife Yoo Soon-taek

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon with his wife Yoo Soon-taek arrived in traditional outfits to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

Akash's sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati will be a part of the gala, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma will also be present. As expected, corporate honchos and global leaders have been invited.



Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair

Former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair were also seen in attendance of the ceremony.

Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also attends the wedding. Former US Congressman Eric Cantor and his wife, Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes and his wife are also reportedly attending the wedding ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehtas hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

Reportedly, the Ambanis also held an Anna Seva at the Jio World Centre that also houses the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and fed nearly 2,000 underprivileged students.

The couple's engagement took place at their residence on June 30, 2018.

