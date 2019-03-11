Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party: Raj and Sharmila Thackeray attended the grand event

Published: Mar 11, 2019, 14:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Red kurta paired with a black jacket complimented his charming personality. He completed the vibrant India n attire with matching red shoes. Sharmila Thackeray also looked beautiful in a creme coloured Anarkali dress and elegantly embroidered Dupatta

Pic courtesy/ Shadab Khan and Yogen Shah

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray with wife Sharmila Thackeray attended the grand celebration in honour of newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by various celebs from business, politics, Bollywood, and sports worlds. The lovebirds, who are childhood friends, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. 

Raj Thackeray with wife Sharmila Thackeray attended the event and blessed the newlywed couple in an after party  Bandra-Kurla Complex. Raj Thackeray was seen in a traditional kurta-churidar and matching formal shoes. Red kurta paired with a black jacket complimented his charming personality. He completed the vibrant India n attire with matching red shoes. Sharmila Thackeray also looked beautiful in a creme coloured Anarkali dress and elegantly embroidered Dupatta. The couple looked delightful as they posed together for the camera in their vibrant Indian attire.

Tags

raj thackeraymaharashtra navnirman senaakash ambaninita ambanimukesh ambanireliancebandrakurlamumbai news

