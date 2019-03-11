Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party: Raj and Sharmila Thackeray attended the grand event

famous-personalities

Red kurta paired with a black jacket complimented his charming personality. He completed the vibrant India n attire with matching red shoes. Sharmila Thackeray also looked beautiful in a creme coloured Anarkali dress and elegantly embroidered Dupatta

Pic courtesy/ Shadab Khan and Yogen Shah

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray with wife Sharmila Thackeray attended the grand celebration in honour of newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by various celebs from business, politics, Bollywood, and sports worlds. The lovebirds, who are childhood friends, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Raj Thackeray with wife Sharmila Thackeray attended the event and blessed the newlywed couple in an after party Bandra-Kurla Complex. Raj Thackeray was seen in a traditional kurta-churidar and matching formal shoes. Red kurta paired with a black jacket complimented his charming personality. He completed the vibrant India n attire with matching red shoes. Sharmila Thackeray also looked beautiful in a creme coloured Anarkali dress and elegantly embroidered Dupatta. The couple looked delightful as they posed together for the camera in their vibrant Indian attire.

Also Read: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party: Gautam and Nawaz Modi Singhania attends the starry celebration

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates