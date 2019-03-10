Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding: Smriti Irani and husband Zubin look elegant

famous-personalities

Pic courtesy/ Yogen Shah

Textile Minister Smriti Irani along with her husband Zubin Irani attended the big fat Ambani wedding which was held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. The childhood sweethearts -- Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta -- tied a knot in a lavish ceremony on March 9 at Jio World Centre.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai. Apart from many other business typhoons, Bollywood celebrities and politicians, Smriti and Zubin Irani graced the event with their presence and blessed the newlywed couple.

Smriti chose an elegant maroon saree with golden border paired with a matching blouse looking all stunning yet graceful. Zubin, her husband, also looked stunning all decked up in a grey suit and white shirt. Smriti Irani aced the Indian attire by keeping it simple and minimal yet elegant.

