Power couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta walk hand-in-hand, stun in casuals
The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand and entering Dhirubhai Ambani International School for an event.
The Ambani family is known for their stylish and sartorial choices. Whether in formals or casuals, they always make sure to look their best and give fashion goals. This time, it is adorable couple Akash Ambani and wife Shloka, who were recently spotted in casuals at an event in Mumbai.
Akash, the eldest son of industrialist Mukesh and Nita Ambani, wore a flannel shirt and ripped jeans, whereas Shloka, daughter of diamantaire Russel and Mona Mehta was seen in a white bell-sleeved top and a pair of black ankle-length jeans. They were seen walking hand-in-hand and entering Dhirubhai Ambani International School for an event.
The couple married in a grand and glitzy ceremony in March this year that saw many dignitaries such as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and wife Amruta, former UK prime minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie and the likes of celebrities Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and others were in attendance.
