Akash Kapoor, a 23-year-old travel and wildlife photographer is an inspiration for all aspiring photographers

He is a wildlife photographer by passion and a software developer by profession. For more than eight years of experience in photography, he has been working and teaching photography all over the country through workshops and online training sessions.

He has thousands of fan following on different social media platforms, and the young photography aspirants look up to him big time. He organizes practical workshops to online training. He believes in spreading knowledge and hence finds time to teach photography to the young photographers who look up to him. He also teaches them how to earn money from photography to invest in your passion, which is usually the major concern of many emerging young photographers.

In an interview, he said, "India lacks the kind of facilities and resources that a student needs while learning photography. There are hardly few institutions that teach photography but those are either expensive or are inaccessible to all the students across the nation. So being a photographer, he believes, it is his responsibility to share whatever knowledge he have, with the beginners."

The instagram handle of the photographer is: https://www.instagram.com/akashkapoorphotography/?igshid=1czywf7q9sc9j

He has worked on multiple projects so far, amongst which, some of his work are recognized by National Geographic, Yes Bank, Royal Enfield, and many more. He worked for Royal Enfield for their latest bike series, Interceptor 650 and continental GT 650 in Goa. He also worked on various projects with brands and hotels. And in future, he is looking forward to work across the globe and want to grow manifolds and continue to live his passion.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever